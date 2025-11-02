Who Has The More Affordable Butter: Aldi Or Trader Joe's?

In a world where everything seems to be getting more and more expensive, having an affordable grocery store you can rely on is crucial. Especially if you're someone who shops at two of the most popular money-saving grocers — Aldi and Trader Joe's — you may oftentimes wonder which retailer has the best prices on everyday essentials like butter.

Sure enough, Aldi leads this race, though not by huge margins. For example, the price of Trader Joe's unsalted butter is slightly higher than Aldi's. A 1-pound package of unsalted butter from Trader Joe's costs $3.99 while Aldi's Countryside Creamery Sweet Cream Unsalted Butter costs $3.49 per pound.

However, when it comes to fan-favorite alternatives for popular Irish butter Kerrygold, both Trader Joe's and Aldi have their own versions of European butter and both varieties have similar price points. While an 8.8-ounce package of Trader Joe's Cultured Salted Butter (made in Brittany, France) costs $4.69, an 8-ounce package of Aldi Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter costs $4.39. Though, it may be important to note, like a number of Aldi dupes that taste just like the real thing, many customers can't tell the difference between Kerrygold and Aldi's affordable substitute. Nevertheless, there's another major reason Aldi's butter remains cheaper than varieties sold at Trader Joe's.