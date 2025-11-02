White Or Black Truffle Oil: Which Is Better For French Fries?
If you've ever had a plate of well-made truffle fries, odds are you ended up craving them again shortly after. The combination of crisp, salty fries with a truffle's earthy, aromatic flavors creates a multisensory indulgence — it's rich, umami, lightly garlicky, and, most importantly, easy to eat. A lot of folks, however, have a very good reason to avoid ordering truffle-flavored anything at restaurants: It often comes with a bloated price tag.
You can make truffle-flavored french fries at home for much cheaper (it's a great way to elevate frozen fries), but that opens up the question of which truffle oil to use. Most reputable brands offer both white truffle oil and black truffle oil, so which one goes best with deep-fried potatoes? Based on the differences between white and black truffles, your fries would work better with a black truffle oil. Antelmo Ambrosio, executive chef at luxury restaurant consultancy Merchants Hospitality, affirmed this in an exclusive with Chowhound.
"Since fries are crispy, hot, and can carry strong flavors, a black truffle works very well — its earthiness complements potatoes nicely and it won't be 'lost' or overwhelmed. Because fries tend to be more casual/hearty, black truffle is a somewhat safer and more workable choice," he explained. It also helps that black truffles are a lot more affordable than white ones, so oils that use real black truffles are more likely to be cheaper, too.
What to look for in black truffle oil
Truffle oil gets a bad rap, thanks in no small part to some pretty huge personalities sharing very strong opinions about it. Gordon Ramsay hates truffle oil with a fiery passion, for instance, while Martha Stewart once called it "hideous." A lot of these complaints come from the fact that most truffle oil uses synthetic flavors — specifically, 2,4-dithiapentane — that can be overwhelming. That said, there are some really good oils out there that use real truffle flavors; you just need to check the label for clues that your truffle oil is real or fake.
"My advice, if you're making truffle fries and want good value: Pick a reputable black truffle oil (not ultra-cheap, not one that says only 'aroma') and use it sparingly as a finishing drizzle," Antelmo Ambrosio advised. The good stuff usually lists real truffles among its ingredients, not "artificial flavors." Ambrosio recommended Truff, La Tourangelle, and Urbani as high-quality truffle oil brands.
You can also tell if black truffle oil is authentic by its scent. If the oil smells like garlic and pepper, there's a good chance it's made with 2,4-dithiapentane. The compound is a major component of the smell of white truffles, and it's what creates those garlicky, peppery notes. Black truffles get their aroma from dimethyl sulfide, which is reminiscent of sulfur, onion, cabbage, fruit, and chocolate. While this scent can also be synthesized, you can at least be sure that your fries smell like actual black truffles instead of white ones.
How to make the best homemade truffle fries
When you're making truffle fries at home, Antelmo Ambrosio suggested starting with a foundation of french fries made properly. Rinse the excess starch off of cut russet or American potatoes, dry them off, and then cook until crisp. Add the truffle oil only after the fries have cooked: "The delicate aroma of truffle is volatile and prolonged/heavy heat can degrade it. Truffle oil is best used as a finishing oil," he explained.
If you want to add seasonings and toppings to your truffle fries, Ambrosio recommended using grated Parmesan because its nutty, salty flavor profile pairs well with the earthiness of the truffle. You can also use freshly cracked black pepper and chopped parsley to balance out the oil's richness. Ambrosio's own recipe for Parmesan truffle fries involves a base of crisp Idaho potato wedges seasoned with sea salt, grated Parmesan, grated tartufo, chopped parsley, and finished with black truffle oil. To amp up the truffle flavor, you can sprinkle some truffle salt onto your fries. If you have access to real truffles, you can't go wrong with homemade gourmet black truffle butter. If budget really isn't a concern, Ambrosio also recommends splurging on more expensive white truffle oil or topping your fries off with real shaved truffles.