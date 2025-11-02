White Or Black Truffle Oil: Which Is Better For French Fries?

If you've ever had a plate of well-made truffle fries, odds are you ended up craving them again shortly after. The combination of crisp, salty fries with a truffle's earthy, aromatic flavors creates a multisensory indulgence — it's rich, umami, lightly garlicky, and, most importantly, easy to eat. A lot of folks, however, have a very good reason to avoid ordering truffle-flavored anything at restaurants: It often comes with a bloated price tag.

You can make truffle-flavored french fries at home for much cheaper (it's a great way to elevate frozen fries), but that opens up the question of which truffle oil to use. Most reputable brands offer both white truffle oil and black truffle oil, so which one goes best with deep-fried potatoes? Based on the differences between white and black truffles, your fries would work better with a black truffle oil. Antelmo Ambrosio, executive chef at luxury restaurant consultancy Merchants Hospitality, affirmed this in an exclusive with Chowhound.

"Since fries are crispy, hot, and can carry strong flavors, a black truffle works very well — its earthiness complements potatoes nicely and it won't be 'lost' or overwhelmed. Because fries tend to be more casual/hearty, black truffle is a somewhat safer and more workable choice," he explained. It also helps that black truffles are a lot more affordable than white ones, so oils that use real black truffles are more likely to be cheaper, too.