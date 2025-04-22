You're Just 2 Ingredients Away From Gourmet Black Truffle Butter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you want to polish up your popcorn, ritz up your risotto, or make your potatoes posher? One easy way to add an elegant, seemingly decadent touch to almost anything you make is to add a pad or two of black truffle butter. The compound butter is easy to make and doesn't have to break the bank. Serve it with your next meal and your family may wonder if you've gotten a raise.

While you can easily purchase black truffle butter already made, it's perfectly easy to make it yourself. First, the formula for making any compound butter is dead simple: You soften the butter, add the aromatics (truffles, in this case), blend the ingredients together, and roll it into a log to freeze or keep in the refrigerator. As an added bonus, making your own truffle butter ensure quality. Why? All too often, when you buy or order anything that says it's truffle-flavored, it's been made with artificial truffle oil or with truffle flavoring. When you make it yourself, you know what you're getting.

Most recipes for truffle butter use black rather than white truffles. One of the biggest differences between white and black truffles is their smell. White truffles are substantially more pungent than black truffles and can overwhelm the flavor of a delicate companion like butter. White truffles are also rarer and, as a result, more expensive than black truffles. While the cost of both varies, you can expect to spend approximately $200 an ounce on white truffles and about $36 to $55 an ounce on black truffles. For truffle butter, you should plan on using ½ ounce to two tablespoons for each pound of butter, depending on how strong you want the flavor.