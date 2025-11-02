My 5 Favorite Things To Serve Alongside Canned Tomato Soup
You probably have at least one can of tomato soup stored away in your cupboards. Given its easy preparation, low price point, and comforting, nostalgic taste, it's easy to see why it's such a staple. If you're in a pinch, a can of tomato soup is all you need to make a delicious and filling meal. Because of its simplicity, however, canned tomato soup also works great as a pairing, as a canvas for more intricate meals, or in combination with tasty flourishes such as fresh greens. Believe it or not, it even works great as a mix-in for cakes, though this is perhaps not the best pairing for those simply hoping to make a satisfying meal or snack.
So, to give you a bit of inspiration, I've gathered a few of my favorite canned tomato soup pairings to perfect your dinnertime needs. Below, you'll find combinations that are surprising on paper but just might prove to be the missing piece in your tomato soup tableaux. And yes, grilled cheese does make an appearance — just in not in the way you might expect.
Potato galette
Tomato soup, whether it's made from scratch or comes straight out of the can, is an essential comfort food. There's nothing so relaxing as the thought of cozying up with a bowl on a dreary, rainy day. So, why not pair it with something that matches its cozy vibe? Fortunately, the delicious, crusty, and creamy dish known as potato galette fits that bill. For the uninitiated, potato galettes are essentially tarts made from thinly sliced potatoes that have been layered in a pan (often with cheese, butter, and seasonings) and cooked until crispy on the outside.
The cheesy, starchy taste of potato galette will pair perfectly with tomato soup. You can even tailor your recipe to suit your needs. For example, you can add in cheddar if you want to mimic the taste of a grilled cheese. Caramelized onions also make an excellent mix-in and can give the dish some much-needed complexity to round it out, transforming this soup from child's play into peak sophistication. If you want to put an extra carb-y twist on things, you can make a potato tart using puff pastry as well. Latkes also pair well with this canned soup. If you're really pressed for time, frozen hash browns are a handy shortcut to achieve a flavor similar to the potato galette, just with a bit less elbow grease.
Fried goat cheese
This selection might be a bit much for some people. After all, goat cheese is one of those foods that you either love or hate. Its sharp, tart taste and creamy texture simply don't work for certain diners. However, if you count yourself as a fan of this cheese, I've got an ideal pairing for you. It's no secret that goat cheese and tomatoes work well together (seriously, top your pizza with some goat cheese and thank us later). Heck, throwing some goat cheese into a pot of tomato soup is a splendid hack that will instantly upgrade this dish. But have you ever turned goat cheese into a full-blown side dish?
By pairing canned tomato soup with fried goat cheese, you can enjoy the best of both dishes. Simply buy a log of goat cheese, cut it into medallions, then dredge, bread, and fry them before serving them alongside your soup. This is the perfect blend of high-end tastes and budget-friendly deliciousness, much like serving potato chips with caviar. If you want something a bit more substantial, you can also wrap your medallions in prosciutto and puff pastry, then bake them. This will give your side a salty, meaty kick that's undeniably delicious.
Focaccia
Bread and soup for a dinner pairing? I know — it's hardly groundbreaking. But trust me, this duo might just change the way you enjoy your canned tomato soup forever. Focaccia isn't just a bread; it's a dish unto itself. It's pillowy, crusty, rich, and flavorful, and this yeast-leavened delight lends itself to flavor infusions, from olives to onions to rosemary. Pairing canned tomato soup with a focaccia (plain or otherwise) is a great way to add substance to this dinnertime staple.
Plus, there are plenty of mix-ins you can add to your bread to enhance this combo. A basil-infused focaccia, for example, can give your soup a fresh twist. A Parmesan-crusted bread is also a nice choice, as it provides a cheesy, umami flavor that gives similar vibes to grilled cheese, just with a bit more complexity. Other great mix-ins include black olives, tomatoes, and even canned tomato soup if you want to double down on the flavor. If you really want to go the extra mile, you can even make a grilled cheese sandwich with said focaccia.
Quiche
Give me a little quiche with my tomato soup. This savory, egg-forward custard tart is a perfect partner in crime for canned tomato soup. The rich, buttery pie crust pairs perfectly with the tart tang of tomato, while the savory custard gives the soup a bit of protein heft to keep you satiated. Plus, you can choose practically any fillings you like to make it the perfect partner for your soup.
A Brie and caramelized onion quiche would give your soup a bit of warmth, complexity, and depth. A spinach and feta quiche, on the other hand, can add a bit of freshness that the dish might otherwise lack. You can make your own pie-sized quiche or make mini quiches using a cupcake tin. If you aren't up to making this dish from scratch, you can also buy a frozen or pre-made quiche and simply pop it in the oven before serving.
Grilled cheese croutons
Okay, okay, so grilled cheese and tomato soup aren't a groundbreaking combo. But what if you gave that grilled cheese a crouton twist? That way, you can enjoy the sandwich as a crunchy soup topper. There are a few ways to make grilled cheese croutons. At the most basic level, you can make grilled cheese according to your usual recipe, then slice your sandwich into small cubes. This can work if you're looking for something that's both simple and visually pleasing.
If you're looking for something with a true-to-crouton crunch, however, you can take it further by placing your grilled cheese cubes onto a baking sheet and toasting them in the oven for a few minutes until their exteriors are crunchy and brown. An air fryer also works for this recipe — just make sure not to overcook the croutons. If you want an extra-crunchy bite, only use a small amount of cheese for the filling.