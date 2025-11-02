My 5 Favorite Things To Serve Alongside Canned Tomato Soup

You probably have at least one can of tomato soup stored away in your cupboards. Given its easy preparation, low price point, and comforting, nostalgic taste, it's easy to see why it's such a staple. If you're in a pinch, a can of tomato soup is all you need to make a delicious and filling meal. Because of its simplicity, however, canned tomato soup also works great as a pairing, as a canvas for more intricate meals, or in combination with tasty flourishes such as fresh greens. Believe it or not, it even works great as a mix-in for cakes, though this is perhaps not the best pairing for those simply hoping to make a satisfying meal or snack.

So, to give you a bit of inspiration, I've gathered a few of my favorite canned tomato soup pairings to perfect your dinnertime needs. Below, you'll find combinations that are surprising on paper but just might prove to be the missing piece in your tomato soup tableaux. And yes, grilled cheese does make an appearance — just in not in the way you might expect.