Great Depression Era Tomato Soup Cake Is Still A Great Shortcut

If there's one thing that tomato soup cake proves, it's that come Hades, high water, or even the Great Depression and a couple of world wars, mankind will not be separated from the leanings of its sweet tooth. Tomato soup cake also proves that sometimes, the most unlikely ingredient combos taste good together, despite how wretched the mixture may sound in theory. Instead, the resulting confection tastes just like a spice cake should with no after hints of a marinara-like flavor whatsoever.

The question is, then, if it doesn't make the cake taste like anything other than a spice cake, why use tomato soup in it at all? It all comes down to the dearth of vital ingredients like eggs, milk, and butter during the years between World War I, the Great Depression, and World War II. Tomato soup cake first appeared in cookbooks in the early 1920s, though according to Atlas Obscura, no one knows who thought it up.

During that time, food rationing was both common and necessary. Many pantry staples, like dairy products, were diverted to the war effort and feeding the troops. Economics played a role in the rationing of certain foodstuffs, too. This was certainly the case during the Great Depression when everyone needed to tighten their financial belts. Home bakers got the short end of the stick. If they wanted baked goods at all, they needed to find substitutes for butter, eggs, and other dairy products. Enter tomato soup.

