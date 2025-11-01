The Fancy Dollar Tree Find That Adds A French-Inspired Touch To Your Kitchen

With the holiday season right around the corner, many of us are searching antique cookbooks for our favorite vintage recipes, readying space for seasonal guests, and — perhaps most importantly — counting our dishware. While warm-weather gatherings usually call for sturdy paper plates and bottled drinks, something about fiery autumn leaves and a rime of frost on the ground calls for something slightly more sophisticated. Though Williams Sonoma's nearly $250 price tag for a set of four plates is far outside most people's budget, there's an incredibly affordable alternative that will still add an abundance of French-inspired elegance to your dinner table — and it's available at the almighty Dollar Tree.

There, you'll find stacks of beautiful white stoneware dinner plates with an understated gold rim for just $1.50 per unit. Each plate is 10.5 inches in diameter, leaving your guests plenty of room to load up on holiday favorites like super bacony mashed potatoes, spiral-cut ham, creamed corn, and green bean casserole. Though the metallic rim means they can't go in the microwave or the dishwasher, they're sturdy enough to withstand handwashing and durable enough for regular use if you frequently host.

These pretty plates are also fairly versatile, looking gorgeous solo against a dark green tablecloth for a family-style meal or adding some sophistication to a more casual gathering with a simple-yet-delicious charcuterie board or potluck buffet. Snag some of Dollar Tree's classy cocktail glasses as well to complete the aesthetic and create an upscale atmosphere that's secretly super budget-friendly.