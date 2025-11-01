The Fancy Dollar Tree Find That Adds A French-Inspired Touch To Your Kitchen
With the holiday season right around the corner, many of us are searching antique cookbooks for our favorite vintage recipes, readying space for seasonal guests, and — perhaps most importantly — counting our dishware. While warm-weather gatherings usually call for sturdy paper plates and bottled drinks, something about fiery autumn leaves and a rime of frost on the ground calls for something slightly more sophisticated. Though Williams Sonoma's nearly $250 price tag for a set of four plates is far outside most people's budget, there's an incredibly affordable alternative that will still add an abundance of French-inspired elegance to your dinner table — and it's available at the almighty Dollar Tree.
There, you'll find stacks of beautiful white stoneware dinner plates with an understated gold rim for just $1.50 per unit. Each plate is 10.5 inches in diameter, leaving your guests plenty of room to load up on holiday favorites like super bacony mashed potatoes, spiral-cut ham, creamed corn, and green bean casserole. Though the metallic rim means they can't go in the microwave or the dishwasher, they're sturdy enough to withstand handwashing and durable enough for regular use if you frequently host.
These pretty plates are also fairly versatile, looking gorgeous solo against a dark green tablecloth for a family-style meal or adding some sophistication to a more casual gathering with a simple-yet-delicious charcuterie board or potluck buffet. Snag some of Dollar Tree's classy cocktail glasses as well to complete the aesthetic and create an upscale atmosphere that's secretly super budget-friendly.
How to set an elegant table with Dollar Tree dinnerware
If you're planning on serving a big, family-style meal with multiple courses, Dollar Tree also sells matching Royal Norfolk brand gold-rimmed stoneware bowls, and mugs. Other stores may carry smaller salad plates. Stacked on top of Dollar Tree's gold charger plates with understated snowflakes embossed around the rim, you can create a magazine-worthy tablescape for just pennies on the dollar compared to luxury products. Start with the polystyrene charger as a base, followed by the standard 10.5 inch dinner plate, the smaller salad plate, and then the bowl.
The mug can sit slightly to the side of other drinkware in anticipation of coffee or tea with dessert, or you can place it front and center with water and juice glasses if you're setting places for an elegant brunch. If you're not sure you have enough glasses to accommodate all of your guests, pop into Dollar Tree's drinkware aisle to pick up some of its beautiful water goblets or stemless wine glasses and champagne flutes. In fact, if you're stocking up on kitchen supplies for the first time in a new home, this is the perfect way to get everything you need without breaking the bank.
These pretty dishes not only elevate your tablescape but also make tasty, budget-friendly recipes look more elegant and inviting. For instance, fruity and delicious old school flummery costs just pennies to make but looks beautifully tempting in a stemmed glass on a gold and ivory plate.