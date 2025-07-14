Mix Evaporated Milk And Jell-O Together For An Old-School Dessert You'll Love

In the world of vintage no-bake desserts, instant Jell-O reigns supreme. Even as it fell from grace as a convenient, elegant way to showcase leftovers following World War II (jellied veal loaf, anyone?), it quickly began to bounce back as a fun, tasty, ingredient in old-school recipes like 7 Up salad. This combination of instant lime-flavored Jell-O powder, 7 Up soda, and fluffy whipped cream was a welcome sight on many a dessert plate throughout the 1960s and '70s, with variations of this recipe still enjoying popularity in various regions of the United States.

However, the U.S. was far from the only country to put a tasty spin on this jiggly childhood favorite. In 1964, Jell-O made its global debut, migrating out of America to practically every other continent, including Australia. Called "jelly packets" down under, the Aussies lost no time in adapting these fruity gelatin powders into their own nostalgic dessert: a delightfully creamy mousse called "flummery."

Like most other Jell-O based desserts, the ingredients and method are fairly simple, inexpensive, and carried in most grocery stores. In fact, flummery only requires two main ingredients — Jell-O instant powder and a 12-ounce can of evaporated milk. Evaporated milk is simply regular dairy milk with about 40% of the water cooked off to create a thicker, richer consistency. When whipped to airy perfection and blended with partially set Jell-O, it becomes the creamy secret to creating a dessert that tastes more sophisticated than the sum of its parts.