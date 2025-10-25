Avoid This Easy-To-Make Mistake When Putting Together Your Next Charcuterie Board

Creating a super-busy board isn't the only common mistake made by charcuterie newbies. While you likely have go-to favorite meats and cheeses, it's important to include a wide variety of items on your charcuterie board so your guests get to enjoy different tastes. Try replacing standard charcuterie items like store-bought goat cheese and grocery-store cold cut selections with more interesting choices, such as fresh goat cheese and cured meats from your local butcher shop.

Another common charcuterie mistake: sticking to meats and cheeses only, without adding any extras. While go-to condiments like mustard are a no-brainer for a great charcuterie board, there's another less-common (in the United States, at least) condiment that will wow your taste buds: mostarda. Traditionally made with fruit, mustard oil, and spices, mostarda offers a surprising blend of sweet and spicy flavors that works perfectly with meats and cheeses. To really take it to the next level, shoot for seasonal mostardas, and add some of its featured fruit to the board.

While it can be tough when you're trying to make a board that will wow your guests, try not to overthink it. Offer a variety of items, add some great dips, and sit back as your friends and family enjoy one bite after another. With Dominick DiBartolomeo's advice and these other tips, you can focus on great ingredients, great presentation, and not worry about a little bit of empty space on your board.