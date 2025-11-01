Guy Fieri Couldn't Find Words For This Extreme Salad On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Having filmed 40-something seasons of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," you'd think Guy Fieri would be so used to the job he'd never be lost for words. But at least one of the 1,400-plus restaurants he's visited managed to do the trick, making for one of the show's best moments of all time.

That restaurant was Metro Diner in Jacksonville, Florida, which Fieri visited back in 2010 during the show's 10th season. The specific dish that left Fieri stunned was the Pittsburgh Steak Salad, which offers a meaty nod to the owners' home state of Pennsylvania. (The dish is actually part of the Pittsburgh culinary scene, although its exact composition varies.) It was the term "salad" that particularly stumped Fieri here, with the dish being loaded with so many, well, non-typical salad ingredients that he doubted whether the name was accurate (although he still enjoyed it).

The "salad" in question starts off looking like an actual salad, with a garden salad base of lettuce, radishes, tomato, carrot, and cucumber (a version, not from Metro Diner, is pictured below). But then it gets loaded up with fries and pieces of grilled steak, before being topped off with blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Some croutons are thrown on there for good measure ("Yeah, why wouldn't you?" Fieri jokes, perhaps skeptically, in a Food Network clip posted to YouTube.) Oh, and there's also some hard-boiled eggs on the side. Fieri joked that men would flock to the diner to order the dish, "just because they'll be able to say 'but it was a salad!'"