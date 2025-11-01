Guy Fieri Couldn't Find Words For This Extreme Salad On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Having filmed 40-something seasons of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," you'd think Guy Fieri would be so used to the job he'd never be lost for words. But at least one of the 1,400-plus restaurants he's visited managed to do the trick, making for one of the show's best moments of all time.
That restaurant was Metro Diner in Jacksonville, Florida, which Fieri visited back in 2010 during the show's 10th season. The specific dish that left Fieri stunned was the Pittsburgh Steak Salad, which offers a meaty nod to the owners' home state of Pennsylvania. (The dish is actually part of the Pittsburgh culinary scene, although its exact composition varies.) It was the term "salad" that particularly stumped Fieri here, with the dish being loaded with so many, well, non-typical salad ingredients that he doubted whether the name was accurate (although he still enjoyed it).
The "salad" in question starts off looking like an actual salad, with a garden salad base of lettuce, radishes, tomato, carrot, and cucumber (a version, not from Metro Diner, is pictured below). But then it gets loaded up with fries and pieces of grilled steak, before being topped off with blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Some croutons are thrown on there for good measure ("Yeah, why wouldn't you?" Fieri jokes, perhaps skeptically, in a Food Network clip posted to YouTube.) Oh, and there's also some hard-boiled eggs on the side. Fieri joked that men would flock to the diner to order the dish, "just because they'll be able to say 'but it was a salad!'"
But is the Pittsburgh steak salad any good?
Despite Guy Fieri's incredulity at this outlandish dish, his reaction when trying it was actually positive. On the first bite, he calls the Pittsburgh steak salad "ridiculous," but it seems surprisingly well balanced, between its tender steak, crisp and refreshing lettuce, tangy dressing, and crispy fries. It seems that others who tried the salad also had generally positive reviews.
However, if you're hoping to get a taste of the steak salad, you might be out of luck. While it's easier than ever to visit Metro Diner — the restaurant started expanding after appearance on Fieri's show, and now numbers dozens of locations in Florida and 11 other mostly Southern states — the salad is no longer on the menu. It was reportedly a short-lived item that has sporadically reappeared for special occasions like National French Fry Day. The closest item seems to be the steak and scramble bowl from the breakfast menu, which throws together sirloin, scrambled eggs, tomatoes, hash browns, and hollandaise sauce. So, some of the same components (meat, potato, egg), but none of the all-important blue cheese dressing.
However, you can go for another dish that took Fieri to the fantasy land that is Flavortown: the Iron City meatloaf. It mixes up onion, carrot, celery, mushrooms, and goes beyond your standard two-meat meatloaf blend with beef, pork, and turkey, before being baked and then crisped up. It's served with mashed potatoes, gravy and some veggies (green beans, although it was squash when Fieri filmed), for a reasonable $14.