Which State Has The Fewest Fast Food Chains?
We all love a trip to the drive-thru every now and then, but some states seem to get into their fast food more than others. Alabama, Nebraska, and West Virginia love it so much that they round out the top three states with fast food restaurants per capita, according to research conducted by Zippia in 2022. The Yellowhammer State (Alabama, if you're not from the area), for instance, has 6.3 fast food restaurants for every 10,000 residents — which is quite a lot of burgers and fries. On the other end of the spectrum, however, is Vermont, which comes in 50th on the list. The Green Mountain State, which is known more for its cheddar cheese (known for that bright, glowy orange color) and producing more maple syrup than fried chicken, only has 1.9 fast food restaurants for every 10,000 of its residents.
Not only does Vermont have very few fast food restaurants, it also doesn't seem to have a lot of variety. If you're looking for Chick-fil-A, Sonic, Arby's, or Popeyes, for example, you're better off in Massachusetts because these chains never made it that far north. There isn't even a Cracker Barrel (although casual restaurants are not quite the same as fast food). The lack of options is most likely because of the state's small population. However, the population is also known for spending its money at small businesses, and they produce quite a lot of specialty produce, meat, cheese, and beer, which drives a robust farm-to-table food culture, so fast food doesn't really fit in.
The Northeast eats less fast food
Population alone does not dictate how many fast food restaurants there might be in a state. If that were true, New York (49th) and New Jersey (48th) would rank a lot higher on the list of states that eat the most fast food. In fact, much of the Northeast is represented, with Connecticut coming in at 46th, Rhode Island at 45th, Massachusetts at 43rd, and Maine at 42nd. New Hampshire ranks an number 38, which is close to Pennsylvania at 39, so overall, it seems as though this part of the United States has less of a taste for mass market takeout than the central and south eastern parts of the country.
Vermont will probably remain at the bottom of the list (or the top, depending on how you look at it). It has the second smallest population in the country, so it doesn't make much sense for a national chain to invest there. Plus, they famously outlawed billboards in 1968, so it's safe to say that the people just aren't into big brands and flashy advertising. So if you're heading to Vermont for a ski weekend or some leaf peeping, better grab your fast food burgers at the border.