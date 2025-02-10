Which State Has The Fewest Fast Food Chains?

We all love a trip to the drive-thru every now and then, but some states seem to get into their fast food more than others. Alabama, Nebraska, and West Virginia love it so much that they round out the top three states with fast food restaurants per capita, according to research conducted by Zippia in 2022. The Yellowhammer State (Alabama, if you're not from the area), for instance, has 6.3 fast food restaurants for every 10,000 residents — which is quite a lot of burgers and fries. On the other end of the spectrum, however, is Vermont, which comes in 50th on the list. The Green Mountain State, which is known more for its cheddar cheese (known for that bright, glowy orange color) and producing more maple syrup than fried chicken, only has 1.9 fast food restaurants for every 10,000 of its residents.

Not only does Vermont have very few fast food restaurants, it also doesn't seem to have a lot of variety. If you're looking for Chick-fil-A, Sonic, Arby's, or Popeyes, for example, you're better off in Massachusetts because these chains never made it that far north. There isn't even a Cracker Barrel (although casual restaurants are not quite the same as fast food). The lack of options is most likely because of the state's small population. However, the population is also known for spending its money at small businesses, and they produce quite a lot of specialty produce, meat, cheese, and beer, which drives a robust farm-to-table food culture, so fast food doesn't really fit in.