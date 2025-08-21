This Is How Much Fast Food The Average American Consumes

The United States popularized fast food in the 1950s. These days, there are national chains, such as McDonald's, but also regional fast food spots that aren't found everywhere. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Americans consume more fast food than any other country in the world, with West Virginia having the most fast food restaurants per capita of any state. But just how much fast food do Americans eat?

On any given day, close to 37% of Americans are indulging in fast food, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That said, the amount of fast food Americans eat decreases as they get older. Among adults aged 20 to 39, nearly 45% consume fast food on a given day. This age group also consumes the most daily calories from fast food, too, with about 15% of the daily caloric intake coming from these types of restaurants, per the CDC. Among adults aged 60 and over, the percentage consuming fast food regularly drops to just 24% with less than 8% of daily calories consumed, on average, from fast food. Interestingly, men eat fast food as a meal more often than women.