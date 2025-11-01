Which Panda Express Order Comes With A Drink: Plate, Bowl Or Bundle?

Panda Express is one of those rare chains that continues to be family-run. With over 2,500 locations in malls and food courts across the country, chances are you've visited this restaurant before. With such a vast menu, it can be confusing to figure out how to get the most grub for your money, and most of the options don't come with a drink. So, what should you order to get a full meal, drink included, at Panda Express? A bundleseems like the way to go. Let's break down the various bundle options to see what's available in each.

The smallest bundle option is the bowl bundle, which includes a side, an entree, and a medium fountain drink. This meal retails for $13.60, although prices may vary per location. The plate bundle, costing $15.20, adds an extra entree to the meal, while the largest option, the bigger plate bundle, costs $16.80 and includes one side, three entrees, and a medium fountain drink.

Bundles might get you the most for your money, but the option is only available to order on the app or online, so don't be surprised when you don't see it on the menu in person. The next option down, which is available in the restaurant, is the plate, which starts at around $12.50 and includes one side and two entrees. Finally, the smallest option is the bowl. Starting at $10.90, this meal includes one side and one entree.