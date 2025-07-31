What Counts As A Premium Entree At Panda Express (And What Doesn't)

If you're looking to save some money when eating out, you might gravitate to fast food establishments and fast-casual restaurants like Panda Express. The fast-casual Chinese food chain with humble origins opened in 1983 and now operates over 2,300 restaurants all over the United States. Panda Express is known for giving large amounts of food per serving for a low cost, enough that you might even be able to use the leftovers for meal prep throughout the week.

One example of a meal steal, order the plate from the menu, and you'll get one side like white rice, fried rice, or chow mein noodles, plus your choice of two entrees for around $10.40. (Prices may vary slightly depending on where you are located in the country.) You can also order a bowl with a side and one entree for around $8.80. However, there's one important caveat to look out for at Panda Express if you're hunting for a good meal deal: premium entrees. The Panda does charge more for premium entrees. The three current premiums on the menu include honey walnut shrimp, the black pepper sirloin steak, and a new item for this year, the wok-fried shrimp. And buyer, beware. They will significantly up the cost of your lunch.

Each premium entree is clearly marked on the menu as "premium" and comes with an upcharge of around $1.50. And if you're ordering the plate, for example, and want to order two premium entrees, you'll pay for them individually, so your meal will be $13.40 instead of $10.40. That can add up fast! So if you're not sure what a premium entree is and which dishes aren't, you can always ask before they scoop it up for you.