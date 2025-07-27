How To Get More Food At Panda Express Without Breaking The Bank

Panda Express is already arguably one of the best values for fast food Chinese takeout, especially if you know how to hack the menu (order the Panda Express Family Meal deal for meal prep throughout the week, for example.) But if you're looking to stretch your hard-earned dollars even more when eating at the Panda, follow this tip to get the most food per meal for the best price.

Reddit users chatting on the r/PandaExpress thread have noted that it doesn't make sense to order a separate entree and side dish from the a la carte menu. Instead, order a bowl, which includes a side and entree for a cost of around $8.60, depending on where you live in the country.

If you ordered a separate entree and side, for example, it would cost around $8.60 for a medium side and another $4.60 for a side of medium-sized fried rice (arguably the rice will be the size of an entree, but still). The total would be over $13, so a lot more than ordering a combo in the first place.