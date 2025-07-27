How To Get More Food At Panda Express Without Breaking The Bank
Panda Express is already arguably one of the best values for fast food Chinese takeout, especially if you know how to hack the menu (order the Panda Express Family Meal deal for meal prep throughout the week, for example.) But if you're looking to stretch your hard-earned dollars even more when eating at the Panda, follow this tip to get the most food per meal for the best price.
Reddit users chatting on the r/PandaExpress thread have noted that it doesn't make sense to order a separate entree and side dish from the a la carte menu. Instead, order a bowl, which includes a side and entree for a cost of around $8.60, depending on where you live in the country.
If you ordered a separate entree and side, for example, it would cost around $8.60 for a medium side and another $4.60 for a side of medium-sized fried rice (arguably the rice will be the size of an entree, but still). The total would be over $13, so a lot more than ordering a combo in the first place.
Is the plate the best deal at Panda Express?
Beyond the bowl, Reddit users note that the plate might be one of the best deals on the menu if you're looking for the most food. For the cost of around $10.10, you get a side plus two entrees. You can also go half and half on the sides, and the options include white rice, fried rice, chow mein noodles, or super greens. That's a lot of food for an around $10 lunch or dinner with potential leftovers for your next meal.
The plate also comes in a "bigger plate" size, which costs around $11.20 and is still a better deal than ordering a side and a large entree (remember that would be over $13). This would be most recommended if you're looking for the largest variety of food, because on the bigger plate, you get your choice of three entrees plus a side. There are also premium entree choices, like our top-ranked menu item, honey walnut shrimp, or black pepper sirloin steak, both of which do cost a bit more at an extra $1.50 per entree. So, buyer beware if you are looking for the best value when eating out at Panda Express.