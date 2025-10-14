The Major Frozen Fruit Recall That Still Haunts Costco

Back in 2013, Costco found itself caught in one of the more unsettling food safety scares of its time: A hepatitis A outbreak from Townsend Farms' Organic Antioxidant Blend frozen berry mix, which came in 3-pound bags from Costco's freezer shelves. Costco voluntarily recalled specific batches of the berry mix after epidemiologists linked it to illnesses in multiple states. The recall also included 10-ounce bags of the berries that were sold at Harris Teeter stores, although they were labeled with a Harris Teeter store brand instead of Townsend Farms.

The mix contained berries and pomegranate seeds, but the culprit was reportedly imported pomegranate seeds processed abroad. Some 162 people were infected across several states including California, Arizona, Colorado, and Hawaii, with 71 people hospitalized. Costco responded by notifying members who had purchased the product since several months before the outbreak (one reason for this is that due to hepatitis A's long incubation period, consumers would not have immediately become sick). The bulk giant also removed the berry and pomegranate mix from shelves and offered returns or refunds.

This wasn't the biggest foodborne hepatitis A outbreak in United States: That was in 2003, from green onions served at Mexican chain Chi-Chi's, causing around 555 cases and three deaths. However, the Costco incident was nonetheless a prominent scandal. Later hepatitis A outbreaks from food have tended to be smaller, although a 2016 outbreak from frozen strawberries did number over 100 cases, and a 2023 Costco frozen strawberry outbreak was one of the store's biggest ever recalls.