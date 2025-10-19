The Egg Recall That Still Haunts Costco

In late 2024, Costco found itself facing one of the largest food recalls in its history, with 10,800 cartons of Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture-Raised Eggs being recalled (with each carton containing 24 eggs, that's in the realm of 260,000 eggs). The eggs were supplied by Handsome Brook Farms, a New York-based company that describes itself as the country's largest producer of organic "pasture raised" eggs — meaning eggs produced by chickens that are free to roam in larger spaces than "free range" eggs.

The recall happened after tests suggested that the eggs were potentially contaminated with salmonella. The recalled eggs were sold across 25 stores in a few Southern states: Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The timing wasn't great, with the recall happening in late November, right in time for the holiday season when demand for eggs is considered to be higher, thanks to home cooks going on holiday baking sprees (and coincidentally at a time when egg prices had hit all-time highs).

Perhaps surprisingly for such a large recall, no illnesses were reported from the recalled eggs (this can be contrasted with a situation where Costco's frozen fruit infected hundreds of customers with Hepatitis A). However, this doesn't mean it was a false alarm. The FDA still classed the Kirkland eggs as the most serious type of recall, Class I, meaning there was a "reasonable probability" that consuming the eggs could cause serious illness or death.