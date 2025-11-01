How To Put Together The Best Sushi Sandwich For A New Spin On Lunch

The packed lunch isn't always the most exciting meal, and even the most adventurous home chefs can fall prey to a boring, simple sandwich to satisfy their need for sustenance on the go. But crafty cooks don't need to suffer through dull, uninspired lunchtimes, so if you're tired of the same old routine of bread-filling-bread, why not try something new? Enter the sushi sandwich.

This trendy lunch idea is already a favorite among internet chefs (as evidenced by Emily Roz's viral sushi sandwich video) who've traded bread for sushi rice and opened the door to a whole new roster of portable, creative flavors. To find out more, we spoke to Namiko (Nami) Hirasawa Chen, founder and creator of Just One Cookbook and JOC Goods. "I've actually known about these sandwiches for years, and they're such a fun twist on the classic," she told us.

Like sushi itself, constructing a sushi sandwich starts with rice. Using short-grain Japanese rice (often labeled "sushi rice") is essential because it's stickier than other varieties and easier to mold into a compact "bread" shape. Press a scoop of freshly cooked sushi rice on top of a sheet of nori (dried seaweed), then flatten it gently so it holds together. Your options when it comes to filling your sandwich are innumerable, but fish is a great place to start. "For fillings, tuna, smoked salmon, fried white fish, anchovies, or sardines are all delicious options," Hirasawa Chen explained.