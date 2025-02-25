You're Not Cooking Enough Of This Affordable, Richly Flavored Fish

If fish is already in your regular grocery rotation, but you've glazed enough salmon for the foreseeable future, and the difference between your branzino and sea bass seems murkier with each preparation, we have just the seafood for you to try next: mackerel. Mackerel is among the most uniquely flavored swimmers in the sea, with a famously oily texture and a sweet-salty finish that you're unlikely to mistake for anything else once you've had a taste. And, although affordability is relative to region, season, and individual household, mackerel is also typically among some of the most inexpensive fish varieties that you can't afford to overlook at the market.

Mackerel isn't any harder to make than the seafood you might already be more used to, either. If you've grilled a whole fish, pan-fried filets, or air-fried any configuration, you can apply the same principles to mackerel. You may just want to adjust your seasonings to accommodate its salinity, and remember that it will also have different ideal applications than something more neutral like cod.