We Put 9 Store-Bought Bone Broths To The Test And One Stood Out Among The Rest

Chicken noodle soup is widely considered to be the quintessential "sick day" food. While it can't cure a cold, a bowl of hot soup can soothe your throat and provide some essential nutrients at a time when it may be difficult to eat much else. Optimize your protein intake by making sure your soup of choice is made using bone broth rather than just regular broth or stock. And of course, bone broth has other uses beyond soup. A cup of bone broth on its own can be a quick and comforting pick-me-up — but if you're not ready to down a straight cup of broth, you can always incorporate it into hot chocolate, per the TikTok trend. Other uses for excess bone broth include cooking rice, grains, noodles, etc.

If you're looking to add more bone broth to your diet, Chowhound ranked nine popular store-bought brands of chicken bone broth to help sort out the highs from the lows. On the low end, you'll find Dr. Kellyann's Classic chicken bone broth; an impressive 15 grams of protein per cup couldn't overcome its lack of taste. On a more positive note, Chowhound gave an enthusiastic thumb's up to Zoup!'s chicken bone broth. This broth had a promising amount of sediment on the bottom (which may not sound appealing, but contributes to a homemade illusion). And although Zoup!'s bone broth contained fewer ingredients than other brands on the list, it used them to more success, resulting in a complex and flavorful product.