Forget Pottery Barn: Head To Hobby Lobby For Chic, Affordable Pasta Bowls
Pottery Barn has a wide array of home decor that is considered desirable for its high quality. However, if you're looking for dinnerware such as pasta bowls, they are available at a high price. This is where a surprise find comes in to take the place of higher-end dishes while still providing a stylish look and feel.
Look no further than Hobby Lobby, an arts and crafts store that offers a surprising deal on chic-looking yet affordable pasta bowls. White Hobnail Pasta Bowls from Hobby Lobby cost $12.99 for a set of four and are a less costly alternative to the stoneware bowls at Pottery Barn, which for a similar design are priced at four for $56. Luckily for the shopper hoping to land a deal and still get an appealing and durable pasta bowl set, these bowls are perfect both for casual and formal dining, such as holiday get-togethers, and will look stylish on your table. If you're thinking about how you might incorporate these pasta bowls with your other dishes, consider ways to mix and match plateware for a unique setting based on texture, style, and other design factors.
Ideas for utilizing stylish Hobby Lobby pasta bowls
Perhaps you're hoping to create a romantic and affordable dinner for two, and pasta is on the menu. Choose to use your stylish White Hobnail Pasta Bowls, which offer a deep center well and high edges, to plate an attractive serving of fettuccine Alfredo, Tuscan chicken over pasta, or other recipe with a soft and flexible form. Whether you're creating a table for two or serving multiple guests, you can use complementary dishes with slightly different hues to offset an otherwise uniform look for your table. Using color to complement the white bowls can create a unique dimension to your table setting and instill a pleasing dinner mood.
You can also use eye-catching methods of serving your food, drawing on the genius ways Italian chef and author Giada De Laurentiis plates her pasta with the help of a carving fork or tongs. A chic dinnerware and pasta bowl setting will enhance these methods, which yield impressive pasta nests or towers. An appetizing meal is usually taken in first with your eyes, so stylish pasta bowls and plating styles, alongside delicious recipes, go a long way towards infusing an affordable meal and table setting with polished, gourmet appeal.