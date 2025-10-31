Forget Pottery Barn: Head To Hobby Lobby For Chic, Affordable Pasta Bowls

Pottery Barn has a wide array of home decor that is considered desirable for its high quality. However, if you're looking for dinnerware such as pasta bowls, they are available at a high price. This is where a surprise find comes in to take the place of higher-end dishes while still providing a stylish look and feel.

Look no further than Hobby Lobby, an arts and crafts store that offers a surprising deal on chic-looking yet affordable pasta bowls. White Hobnail Pasta Bowls from Hobby Lobby cost $12.99 for a set of four and are a less costly alternative to the stoneware bowls at Pottery Barn, which for a similar design are priced at four for $56. Luckily for the shopper hoping to land a deal and still get an appealing and durable pasta bowl set, these bowls are perfect both for casual and formal dining, such as holiday get-togethers, and will look stylish on your table. If you're thinking about how you might incorporate these pasta bowls with your other dishes, consider ways to mix and match plateware for a unique setting based on texture, style, and other design factors.