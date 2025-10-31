You Can Only Get This Popular Drink At McDonald's In One Country

McDonald's is known for having different menu items in different countries. It's one of the reasons that travelers like to frequent different locations on their trips around the world. In fact, for foodies, skipping fast food restaurants when traveling abroad is kind of a no-no. You can get a Teriyaki McBurger in Japan, a McAloo Tikki Burger in India, or a vegan McPlant Burger in Ireland. But you'll have to go all the way to Australia if you want to taste the drink that has taken the world by storm — matcha. As of October 2025, McDonald's locations in Australia are now offering three different matcha drinks: a matcha latte, an iced matcha latte, and a strawberry iced matcha latte.

There are plenty of things you should know before you try matcha for the first time, but first it helps to know what matcha is. This frothy green beverage is made from finely ground green tea and it is packed with nutrients and flavor. The tea for matcha is primarily grown in Japan, where the beverage first became popular. It has gained worldwide popularity in recent years, with the demand pushing the limits of the available supply. It's been several years since the drink became a menu staple at places like Starbucks and Dunkin', and now it has reached McDonald's Australia too.