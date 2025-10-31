Everything You Need To Know About California's 'Asian Costco'

If you've never been to an Asian grocery store, do yourself a favor and go shop at one near you. You'll be amazed by the wide variety of unique imported snacks and other foods that many mainstream grocery stores don't offer. If you happen to live in (or are just visiting) the Los Angeles area, don't miss the chance to check out a truly vast selection of Asian groceries at a store that resembles another warehouse you've likely shopped in.

Opened in 2024, Resco Food Service is a warehouse-style grocery store that is often referred to as the "Asian Costco." Located in the City of Industry in East Los Angeles, California, this sprawling Asian superstore offers unique foods and household items that can be hard to find in the United States, as well as a wide variety of bulk items (hence the nickname). The store is often described as a blend of the Asian grocery chain 99 Ranch Market and Costco, offering a diverse array of products from China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Resco offers optional memberships that give shoppers small discounts on select items and rewards for purchases. Membership is only $30 per year, compared to Costco's $65 annual membership. However, a membership is not required to shop at the Asian grocery warehouse, unlike Costco, which requires proof of membership to enter the store. Shoppers say prices are decent at Resco and generally better than at typical grocery stores, although not always below market price.