How To Pick The Best Canned Wine Every Time

Some seasoned sommeliers and wine connoisseurs may turn their noses up at canned wines, and to an extent, that's justified. Canned wine didn't have the smoothest of forays into the beverage market post-Prohibition, when material innovation couldn't yet meet the need for a food-safe barrier between the wine and the can's metal surface, corrupting its taste. Though that issue is resolved in our current era of canned wines, unwelcome notes can still be present, including the off-putting whiff of rotten eggs. That said, if you want to give canned wines a shot or are willing to try them again despite a former unpleasant experience, there's a trick you can use to ensure your pick is up to standard.

For this, we turned to wine expert and writer Helena Nicklin, founder of HelenaSips Wine Academy. "Canned wine has come a long way, but it's still a minefield," she acknowledges. Nicklin notes that almost every canned wine used to carry a sulfurous taste — a nod to the rotten egg smell — because most winemakers wouldn't give canning wines the time of day. As the tides are gradually changing, more renowned, trustworthy brands are foraying into the market. Nicklin recommends opting for brands and producers whose quality you already trust to deliver a decent, drinkable result. "Mirabeau in Provence is a great example of this. I love their single-serve cans," she adds, while also suggesting keeping an eye out for brands like Vinca that are what she calls "canned first," meaning it's their primary product.