How To Pick The Best Canned Wine Every Time
Some seasoned sommeliers and wine connoisseurs may turn their noses up at canned wines, and to an extent, that's justified. Canned wine didn't have the smoothest of forays into the beverage market post-Prohibition, when material innovation couldn't yet meet the need for a food-safe barrier between the wine and the can's metal surface, corrupting its taste. Though that issue is resolved in our current era of canned wines, unwelcome notes can still be present, including the off-putting whiff of rotten eggs. That said, if you want to give canned wines a shot or are willing to try them again despite a former unpleasant experience, there's a trick you can use to ensure your pick is up to standard.
For this, we turned to wine expert and writer Helena Nicklin, founder of HelenaSips Wine Academy. "Canned wine has come a long way, but it's still a minefield," she acknowledges. Nicklin notes that almost every canned wine used to carry a sulfurous taste — a nod to the rotten egg smell — because most winemakers wouldn't give canning wines the time of day. As the tides are gradually changing, more renowned, trustworthy brands are foraying into the market. Nicklin recommends opting for brands and producers whose quality you already trust to deliver a decent, drinkable result. "Mirabeau in Provence is a great example of this. I love their single-serve cans," she adds, while also suggesting keeping an eye out for brands like Vinca that are what she calls "canned first," meaning it's their primary product.
What to avoid, plus canned wine misconceptions
Taste is highly subjective, and wine is no different. It's probably a safe bet to assume that rotten eggs might not be high up on the list of preferred tasting notes, but figuring out which cans are worthwhile could require some trial and error. However, Helena Nicklin notes that there are a number of things to beware of when shopping for canned wine. "Personally, I'd avoid the super cheap stuff without much information on the can, especially the sparkling versions as they tend to rely on carbon dioxide bubbles and sugar to distract you from the taste," she says. If there's no indication of vintage, region, or producer, and all you have is a vague description like "Italian sparkling," your sipper is potentially a recipe for a hangover.
Though canned wines may have a bad rap to some, Nicklin explains that "good canned wines are often fresher than bottled equivalents because they can seal out light and oxygen more efficiently." Plus, canned wine makers are more mindful of using less antioxidants like sulfur than they used to be. Some wines are better suited than others for being served and sipped from a can, and if you end up with a brand that misses the mark on the taste but is somewhat palatable, you can improve the taste of canned wine by pouring it into another container. At the end of the day, though, it may just be that canned wines aren't for you — and that's completely fine.