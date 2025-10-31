Don't Plant Your Vegetable Garden Before Considering This Important Aspect

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When planning a vegetable garden for the best haul, there are certainly some things to keep in mind. You need to set up a good garden layout, so you're not wasting space or crowding plants. There are definitely certain veggies and greens that give you more return per square foot. But what are the first things you should keep in mind when designing your garden, whether you have a lot of space or just a little? For some help on creating a garden that's right for you, we reached out to an expert for a Chowhound exclusive. Lara Hermanson, licensed landscape contractor and the principal and co-founder of Farmscape, says it's all about what you're going to use.

Hermanson says, "Your eating habits should be the first thing you think about. That's how we approach every seasonal planting design with our clients. We talk about what they've been cooking, what's been a hit, and what they're excited to try next." She goes on to say that there's no reason to plant something you wouldn't normally eat. Plus, you'll take more care of a garden that has ingredients you already like to cook, and you'll be enthusiastic to watch them grow. "And when your garden reflects what's actually on your plate," Hermanson adds, "you're more likely to use what you grow and less likely to waste food."