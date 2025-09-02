The Best Vegetable Garden Layout For The Ultimate Yield

If you've been horrified by recent grocery receipts, you may be thinking, "It's time I gave gardening a try." But unless you're planning to do a container garden (which is a valid option, as many types of veggies can be grown in pots), it will definitely serve you well to plot out your garden space beforehand. Lara Hermanson, co-founder of Farmscape, shared her expertise with Chowhound to help beginner gardeners. Hermanson runs Farmscape's Northern California branch and has a wealth of experience as a licensed landscape contractor, organic farmer, landscape designer, and project manager.

Hermanson recommends starting with raised beds — but make sure they are the right size and in the right place. The ideal size, she says, is four feet wide and between 12-18 inches deep. The four-foot width ensures you'll be able to reach the center of the beds without straining. The length can vary, but "one or two 4×8 beds can deliver impressive harvests without overwhelm," she says. And plan a roomy path between the beds — about 24-36 inches — "for airflow and access."

As far as positioning the beds, Hermanson says to "Run beds north–south so shade falls where you want it." Provide plenty of light (6-8 hours a day), as well as healthy soil. Use "a high-quality mix that's 25–40% compost (then top-dress with 1–2 inches each season)," says Hermanson. And of course, water your garden. If possible, Hermanson recommends running a "consistent drip irrigation on a timer for deep, infrequent soaks."