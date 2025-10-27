Can Growing A Vegetable Garden Actually Save You Money?

In an age of rising grocery prices, your thoughts might turn to gardening as a potential money-saving hobby. But there are some important things to keep in mind before you go all-out on raised garden beds and specialty tools. Lara Hermanson, a licensed landscape contractor as well as principal and co-founder of Farmscape, exclusively spoke with Chowhound to help beginner gardeners realize their goal of stretching a tight grocery budget with the aid of homegrown produce.

First, a garden isn't a guaranteed money-saver. "It depends on how it's planned and maintained," Hermanson explains. "If you're growing things you love to cook with and you're harvesting often, you'll absolutely see value. But if you invest a lot upfront in infrastructure or grow crops that don't suit your space or climate, you probably won't see much of a financial return." She recommends first thinking about what you love to eat and use regularly. If it grows well in your home climate, that's a great place to begin.

Another consideration is how much space plants take up in the garden as compared to how much they produce. "Fast-growing, high-yield vegetables like lettuce, kale, herbs, and zucchini tend to give you the best return per square foot," says Hermanson. "On the other hand, crops that take up a lot of space and offer just one harvest, like broccoli or cabbage, aren't as cost-effective in small gardens." Some crops, like strawberries and artichokes, she says, come back every year, meaning you don't have to reinvest in them every season.