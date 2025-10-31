The Spicy Upgrade Your Sweet Potatoes Desperately Need This Fall

Whether you like sweet potatoes baked, mashed, or done in whatever other style, a skosh of hot honey can elevate your dish pretty effortlessly. However, there are some recipes and variations that simply outshine the rest, so if you're looking for the best way to cook hot honey sweet potatoes, all you've got to do is pay attention to one main factor: the amount of caramelization that occurs when you cook your sweet potatoes.

Sure, there's always some caramelization that happens when the sugars in sweet potatoes are exposed to heat, but you really want to bump that caramelization up if you want to make the most of your hot honey addition. That's why roasting might be your best option. Simply cut your sweet potatoes into somewhat-thick rounds and season them, then roast until they're almost done.

Lastly, drizzle your hot honey with some broth over your sweet potatoes and finish them in the oven. Your result will be a sweet, spicy, ultra-caramelized dish where each morsel melts in your mouth. Delicious for a fall side or really a year-round delicacy to be enjoyed anytime you crave something sweet and spicy.