The Way Martha Stewart Scrambles Eggs Is Absolutely Wild, But Genius

A cappuccino with your scrambled eggs? No, a cappuccino in your scrambled eggs! Okay, yes, that sounds like a bad idea — probably because it is. A blend of espresso, steamed milk, and egg may not exactly sound appetizing, at least not served in the same dish. However, you can use your cappuccino machine to make a perfectly creamy plate of scrambled eggs. This crafty egg hack comes by way of Martha Stewart, the sovereign of all things domestic. Stewart, who has published over 100 books on cooking and hosting, certainly knows her way around the kitchen, and this egg-scrambling trick perfectly exhibits her culinary creativity.

For this unusual cooking method, you won't need the whole cappuccino machine, just the milk steaming wand. To put it to the test, take a few eggs and crack them into the steaming cup. Use a fork to break up the yolks, and add in salt, pepper, and a bit of butter (you'll find no milk in any of Stewart's scrambled egg recipes). Then, use your steaming wand in your egg mixture as you would with milk, until your eggs are cooked to a soft scramble. Egg voila! You've got some tasty, fluffy, steamed scrambled eggs.

You can serve your scrambled eggs with toast or however you prefer. The steam heat, influx of air, and frequent agitation while cooking will cook your eggs perfectly, keeping them soft and moist. And if you don't have a steamer on hand? Don't worry, Stewart's got you covered. She also has a great technique for cooking scrambled eggs in a pan.