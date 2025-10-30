The Way Martha Stewart Scrambles Eggs Is Absolutely Wild, But Genius
A cappuccino with your scrambled eggs? No, a cappuccino in your scrambled eggs! Okay, yes, that sounds like a bad idea — probably because it is. A blend of espresso, steamed milk, and egg may not exactly sound appetizing, at least not served in the same dish. However, you can use your cappuccino machine to make a perfectly creamy plate of scrambled eggs. This crafty egg hack comes by way of Martha Stewart, the sovereign of all things domestic. Stewart, who has published over 100 books on cooking and hosting, certainly knows her way around the kitchen, and this egg-scrambling trick perfectly exhibits her culinary creativity.
For this unusual cooking method, you won't need the whole cappuccino machine, just the milk steaming wand. To put it to the test, take a few eggs and crack them into the steaming cup. Use a fork to break up the yolks, and add in salt, pepper, and a bit of butter (you'll find no milk in any of Stewart's scrambled egg recipes). Then, use your steaming wand in your egg mixture as you would with milk, until your eggs are cooked to a soft scramble. Egg voila! You've got some tasty, fluffy, steamed scrambled eggs.
You can serve your scrambled eggs with toast or however you prefer. The steam heat, influx of air, and frequent agitation while cooking will cook your eggs perfectly, keeping them soft and moist. And if you don't have a steamer on hand? Don't worry, Stewart's got you covered. She also has a great technique for cooking scrambled eggs in a pan.
How Martha Stewart's egg-scrambling method works
Though this egg cooking method may seem rather bizarre to the uninitiated, it's actually not unheard of in the world of cooking. Many cooks, both home and professional have keyed into this hack, which makes the most of the tools at your disposal. But what, besides the potential for convenience (if you have a steaming wand anyways), makes this hack so wonderful? Well, it produces a genuinely delicious scrambled egg.
Not only does the steam allow for an even cook, it also helps make your eggs even more moist and fluffy. Part of what contributes to the soft, creamy texture of scrambled eggs is the steam produced while cooking. The steamer adds in air and heat that help to froth your eggs, and brings out the dish's custardy, creamy potential. Seriously, this isn't just a novelty trick to impress guests at brunch (though it can be used for that as well), it's a seriously underutilized egg preparation method.
However, there are a few things to keep in mind when steaming your eggs. Perhaps the most important tip is to not over-steam your scramble. You will only need to steam them for a few minutes, and you might consider taking them off the heat before you think they're done, as they will continue to cook for a bit after being pulled from the steamer. You'll also want to mix your eggs after cooking, breaking them up into small curds for a better presentation.
More ways to steam your scramble
This egg-scrambling technique is all well and good and wonderful for those who want to have their cappuccino and a scramble, too. But what if you don't have a steaming wand? While there are many methods you can use to scramble eggs in a regular old pan, for the steam-curious, there are a few other methods you can try that won't require counter space devotion or a payment plan. One method that produces a similarly custardy result is steaming your eggs in a bowl.
This steamed egg dish is called gyeran-jjim, and it is made by mixing beaten eggs with a small amount of water and then cooking them in a small pot set in a water bath. This Korean dish can be a bit more complex to make than your average scramble, and often includes other ingredients that give it more depth and flavor, such as broth or fish sauce. But it is absolutely fluffy and delicious — and definitely worth a try.
Another great hack? The good old fashioned sous vide. This cooking method uses simmering water and a sealed plastic bag to cook scrambled eggs in an even manner. For this method, simply beat your eggs and seal them in a plastic bag. Then, place in a pot of simmering water until cooked. You can also use an actual sous vide for the most precise cook. It isn't an exact replica of the steaming wand method, but can still produce impressively creamy scrambled eggs for your next brunch or solo breakfast.