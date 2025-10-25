Martha Stewart Swears This Technique Makes The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs

Those familiar with the culinary prowess of celebrity chef Martha Stewart know she's a woman who values both high-quality ingredients and mindful preparation in every recipe. For example, when it comes to breakfast, which is often considered the most important meal of the day, Stewart has a simple yet specific protocol for preparing a batch of perfectly soft scrambled eggs.

Though, believe it or not, Martha Stewart's perfect scrambled eggs contain nothing but eggs. Instead of relying on one or two mix-ins like sour cream or milk, she simply cracks a few eggs into a bowl, whisks them up, and then follows one important cooking technique. Sure enough, in order to make her delectable scrambled eggs, she constantly stirs them throughout the cooking process, as she demonstrates in a Facebook video. Consistent movement ensures the heat is distributed evenly and that no portion of your eggs are left stuck to the pan. Additionally, Stewart recommends maintaining a lower cooking temp from start to finish. Stirring eggs over low heat allows them to slowly solidify and firm up in your pan without browning or turning dry.

Thankfully, with Stewart's ingenious method, you're safeguarded against the possibility of overcooking your next morning meal. Even better, once you get the hang of this foolproof technique, consider following more of her worthwhile tips. This way you can make soft and fluffy scrambled eggs each and every time.