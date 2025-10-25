Martha Stewart Swears This Technique Makes The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs
Those familiar with the culinary prowess of celebrity chef Martha Stewart know she's a woman who values both high-quality ingredients and mindful preparation in every recipe. For example, when it comes to breakfast, which is often considered the most important meal of the day, Stewart has a simple yet specific protocol for preparing a batch of perfectly soft scrambled eggs.
Though, believe it or not, Martha Stewart's perfect scrambled eggs contain nothing but eggs. Instead of relying on one or two mix-ins like sour cream or milk, she simply cracks a few eggs into a bowl, whisks them up, and then follows one important cooking technique. Sure enough, in order to make her delectable scrambled eggs, she constantly stirs them throughout the cooking process, as she demonstrates in a Facebook video. Consistent movement ensures the heat is distributed evenly and that no portion of your eggs are left stuck to the pan. Additionally, Stewart recommends maintaining a lower cooking temp from start to finish. Stirring eggs over low heat allows them to slowly solidify and firm up in your pan without browning or turning dry.
Thankfully, with Stewart's ingenious method, you're safeguarded against the possibility of overcooking your next morning meal. Even better, once you get the hang of this foolproof technique, consider following more of her worthwhile tips. This way you can make soft and fluffy scrambled eggs each and every time.
More Martha Stewart-approved ways to make your next batch of scrambled eggs better
When it comes to unlocking more secrets for making the best scrambled eggs, Martha Stewart suggests cooking scrambled eggs in a smaller pan versus a larger one. This way, the heat from your burner stays centralized. Additionally, working with a smaller surface area lessens the possibility of hot and cold spots from developing throughout the cooking process.
When you're ready to get cooking, use 1 tablespoon of butter per egg and give it time to melt and sizzle before adding your eggs to the pan. However, keep in mind, for scrambled eggs specifically, Martha Stewart uses a special kind of butter. Instead of using conventional salted or unsalted varieties, she cooks scrambled eggs in clarified butter or ghee. Essentially, clarified butter is traditional butter without the added water or milk solids. To make your own, simply melt regular butter over your stove and allow any added moisture to cook off. All in all, clarified butter adds a distinct savoriness to scrambled eggs without changing the resulting texture of your dish.
Fortunately, if you're looking to take this meal to the next level or add a special finishing touch, once your eggs are cooked, transfer them to a pre-heated plate to keep them perfectly warm until mealtime. Most importantly, to fully enjoy the fruits of your labor, serve Stewart's soft scrambled eggs with a simple side, such as toast or three-ingredient biscuits made with butter, sour cream, and self-rising flour.