The Chain With The Absolute Cheapest Breakfast Sandwich Might Come As A Shock

Keeping up with fluctuating food prices isn't easy these days, so if you ever wondered which fast food chain has the cheapest breakfast sandwich, you're not alone. But at the time of writing, White Castle takes the crown with a $2.89 egg and cheese breakfast slider — cheaper than the average cup of drip coffee. It's an outright steal, if you ask us. This may come as a surprise considering McDonald's iconic line-up of breakfast sandwiches dominates the morning drive-thru. You'd think the Golden Arches would also hold the value title, but actually its signature Egg McMuffin has recently surged in price — reaching as high as $7, depending on location. Hungry customers can still stretch their dollars with the chain's McValue deal, which lets you to add a second sandwich for just $1.

White Castle's breakfast slider, however, offers a classic egg-and-cheese combo at a much lower price. It feels like a bold move aimed straight at people who've been sleepwalking through the same McMuffin order for years. And the Chowhound ranking of all fast food breakfast sandwiches confirms what we already know to be true: A fairly priced combo of fluffy bread, melted cheese, and salty protein can really transform your morning.