"Fresh" isn't always better, at least when it comes to seafood. It turns out that frozen fish can be better than unfrozen when it comes to actual freshness and quality, so much so that you don't even have to thaw it when cooking. This holds true for frozen shrimp as well (although you probably shouldn't skip thawing shrimp) — according to experts, frozen shrimp are actually often fresher than shrimp that have never been frozen. Chowhound recently confirmed this in an exclusive Q&A with Robert DiGregorio, also known as Bobby Tuna at New York's legendary Fulton Fish Market, where he serves as its director of seafood quality.

"Shrimp are typically processed very quickly after they're caught, though the timing depends on where they're being harvested. Larger vessels that fish offshore in deep water process and freeze shrimp right on board within hours of the catch," he explained. Boats that fish closer to the coastline don't process their catch onboard. Instead, they typically submerge the shrimp in ice or an ice slurry for the day or so it takes to return to shore. The shrimp are then cleaned, sorted, and frozen at a processing plant.

"The issue with never-frozen, so-called 'fresh' shrimp you see at the seafood counter or pre-packaged at grocery stores is that you never really know how long they've been out of the water — and they have a very short shelf life, starting to decline in quality after just a day or two," he added. Because raw, unfrozen shrimp only lasts about a couple of days even when refrigerated, it's best to use them as soon as possible. As DiGregorio said, there's no telling how long they've been on display, so cooking them immediately is likely your safest option.