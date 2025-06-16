Believe It Or Not, You Don't Need To Thaw Frozen Fish Before Cooking! Here's Why

Keeping frozen fish on hand is a huge time saver, except when you remember that you forgot to take it out in time to thaw before you cook it. Thankfully, you don't actually have to worry about that. It's best to properly thaw fish to ensure it cooks evenly and thoroughly, but as it turns out, you can actually skip this step if you are in a rush. You can simply pull it out at the last minute and cook it up in time for a fast and easy meal in a pinch. But does it still taste the same? Are there any special tricks involved?

Luckily, all those questions are easily answered. To begin with, we aren't talking about frozen fish sticks (the good ones, the bad ones, and all the ones in between), which are obviously intended to be cooked from their frozen state. We are talking about any kind of fish, frozen while still fresh, so it retains all of its structural integrity, delicious flavor, and healthy nutrients. Simply remove it from the freezer when it's time to start cooking, rinse it with fresh water and gently pat it dry, then give it a light brushing of a fat, like olive oil or a marinade, and season it as desired. Voila! You are ready to cook!

From there, you can cook it any way you'd like, either frying, baking, grilling, or poaching; you'll just want to give it a few extra minutes to cook to account for the fishing starting from a frozen state. You'll want to add as much as 50% more cooking time to ensure it is cooked thoroughly to a safe internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit.