Stop Skipping This Step When Cooking Frozen Shrimp For Tastier Results

If you're in the market for a low-maintenance, high-protein powerhouse, look no further than frozen shrimp. A single 3-ounce serving is packed with around 20 grams of protein with very little fat, and comes with ample amounts of essential nutrients like iodine and omega-3 fatty acids. It's easy to grab just what you need from a bag and keep the rest frozen, and you can toss it right from the freezer to a hot pan and have dinner ready in a flash. If you really want to make a meal that's restaurant quality, however, you might want to slow down and stop skipping the thawing step if you're planning to cook your shrimp in the air fryer or marinate it. We had an exclusive chat with Robert DiGregorio, the director of seafood quality at Seattle's famous Fulton Fish Market, who explained that frozen shrimp won't absorb as much flavor as thawed shrimp.

"When delicate shellfish like shrimp are frozen they typically have a water glaze applied to protect the seafood," said DiGregorio. "That icy layer prevents the marinade from actually reaching the flesh, so you won't get that flavor you're hoping for." It'll just season the icy crust, which melts away when the shrimp is heated. "I typically only recommend marinating thawed shrimp," he advised. Fortunately, you don't have to wait forever for your shrimp to thaw. "The good news is that shrimp are small and defrost quickly, especially if you run them under cold water. That glaze melts away as they're thawed," DiGregorio said. From there, prep is simple. He advised patting the shrimp dry before marinating them. "Once thawed, a quick 15 minutes in a marinade is all it takes," he said.