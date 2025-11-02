Turn Thanksgiving Leftovers Into The Hands-Down Best Breakfast With This Trick

Everyone loves a good Thanksgiving meal, but only those who prepare it from scratch know the Herculean effort that can go into bringing the spread together. To put it into context, Anthony Bourdain's efficient Thanksgiving cook schedule takes three days! The reward, though, is manifold. Not only do you have a gorgeous meal at the end of it, but the leftovers can be repurposed into a flurry of delicious snacks and daytime meals of all shapes and formats. Of course, the Thanksgiving leftover sandwich is a classic, but most festive dishes are difficult to contain between slices of bread. For a heartier post-Thanksgiving meal, consider using the leftovers to make a frittata.

The versatile egg dish is one of the best fridge-cleaners out there, essentially wrapping all the ingredients into a thick, fluffy open omelet, made richer with the addition of cream. The thick, round egg slab, brimming with flavor and texture, can be sliced like a pie and makes for a hearty breakfast or brunch. Making a frittata from scratch requires cooking the vegetables and meats individually and then mixing them with raw eggs before cooking the mixture. With leftovers, all the ingredients are already cooked to perfection, so you can simply mix them together with eggs and cook them in a skillet. Turkey, corn, green bean casserole, and even mashed potatoes or a dollop of gravy complement a frittata perfectly. You can try various combinations depending on your leftovers since the dish can take any flavor direction you choose (except sweet, so skip adding cranberry sauce to the mix).