Frittata can be enjoyed any time of the day, but it works best as a breakfast staple. Loaded with protein and other good stuff, it helps curb hunger until your next meal. It's best relished when it comes out all fluffy and smooth — the glorious result of adding milk and heavy cream — but it's easy to mess it up and accidentally make a soggy batch. To help you achieve the frittata trifecta, Chowhound spoke with chef Billy Parisi, who exclusively told us: "A [ratio of] 6 large [eggs] to ¼ to ½ cup of milk, half and half, or heavy cream... is the standard I adhere to. It lets the eggs be front and center while leveraging the cream to add some richness to it." So, there's no need to overdo it with the dairy, as a small amount goes a long way.

That being said, not accounting for other ingredients you've introduced is a kitchen mistake that will ruin your food. "Frittatas are usually pretty forgiving, but any additional moisture could throw this off, like water vegetables such as spinach or tomatoes," Parisi advises, adding that high-moisture cheese, like mascarpone, might also mess up the ratio. However, this doesn't mean that you need to completely steer clear of water-rich vegetables — though you'll need to swap to other cheese options. "The best thing to do is to pre-cook the vegetables so that they release as much moisture as possible and then use low-moisture cheeses," he says.