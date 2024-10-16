Air Fryer Frittatas Look Fancy But Are Actually Super Simple

When it comes to classic egg dishes, frittatas don't get enough love. They're often overlooked in favor of omelets, which are arguably faster and easier to make. However, while it's easy to make an omelet incorrectly, frittatas are a little more foolproof — especially when you make them in an air fryer. As it turns out, air fryers are the secret to making delicious frittatas in a fraction of their usual cooking time.

A baked frittata may only spend about 15 minutes in the oven, but that doesn't include the time it takes to chop and prep all of the additional ingredients. If your recipe requires anything more complex than some cheese and a sprinkle of precooked bacon bits, an air fryer is your best friend. Not only will it produce a perfectly-set frittata, it'll do double-duty by cooking all of your add-ins in a flash. Instead of waiting for veggies to sauté on the stove, you can toss them in the air fryer for several minutes to make them crisp golden brown.

Another advantage to using an air fryer for frittatas is that it makes this hearty-yet-healthy dish more accessible as a quick weekday breakfast or dinner. Eggs are incredibly nutritious, and frittatas are easy to pack full of delicious veggies, such as spinach, onions, finely diced broccoli, and even pickled artichokes. Add a side of whole grain toast and some fruit for a well-rounded meal that's perfect for any time of day.