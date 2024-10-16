Air Fryer Frittatas Look Fancy But Are Actually Super Simple
When it comes to classic egg dishes, frittatas don't get enough love. They're often overlooked in favor of omelets, which are arguably faster and easier to make. However, while it's easy to make an omelet incorrectly, frittatas are a little more foolproof — especially when you make them in an air fryer. As it turns out, air fryers are the secret to making delicious frittatas in a fraction of their usual cooking time.
A baked frittata may only spend about 15 minutes in the oven, but that doesn't include the time it takes to chop and prep all of the additional ingredients. If your recipe requires anything more complex than some cheese and a sprinkle of precooked bacon bits, an air fryer is your best friend. Not only will it produce a perfectly-set frittata, it'll do double-duty by cooking all of your add-ins in a flash. Instead of waiting for veggies to sauté on the stove, you can toss them in the air fryer for several minutes to make them crisp golden brown.
Another advantage to using an air fryer for frittatas is that it makes this hearty-yet-healthy dish more accessible as a quick weekday breakfast or dinner. Eggs are incredibly nutritious, and frittatas are easy to pack full of delicious veggies, such as spinach, onions, finely diced broccoli, and even pickled artichokes. Add a side of whole grain toast and some fruit for a well-rounded meal that's perfect for any time of day.
Frittata magic -- from fryer to table in less than 30 minutes
To make an air fryer frittata, start by lightly greasing the inside of the air fryer, or adding a disposable liner and spritzing it lightly with cooking spray. Next, preheat your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Prep your add-ins by dicing any veggies you plan to use, grating your cheese, and crumbling fully cooked bacon or sausage into small bits. Fully cooked ham or chicken should also be diced to about the same size as your veggies.
Toss your veggies into the preheated air fryer basket, season them, and allow them to cook for between two and five minutes. The smaller you chop your veggies, the less time they'll need. While the veggies are cooking, whisk together 4 to 6 eggs (depending on how large your air fryer is) and season with salt, pepper, and any other flavors you like. Garlic and hot sauce are favorites, but you can also use seasoning blends like chili lime Tajín or everything bagel seasoning.
If you're using cheese, sprinkle it on top of the air-fried veggies, followed immediately by the beaten eggs. Allow it to cook for about 15 minutes, or until it passes the toothpick test. Slice and serve immediately garnished with fresh herbs, or keep it warm in the oven while you make crispy air fryer potatoes. If you're in the mood for a hearty breakfast, basic buttermilk pancakes are a deliciously sweet contrast to a savory frittata.