A Great Thanksgiving Debate: Should You Be Rinsing Your Brined Turkey?

Dressing vs. stuffing, white meat vs. dark meat. pumpkin vs. pecan pie; there are plenty of Thanksgiving topics that are hotly debated. Now we're going to get into another one that's a talking point among foodies: whether you're supposed to rinse a brined turkey before you pop it into the oven or not. While there are some varying opinions out there, most agree that yes, it's a good idea to give your brined bird a quick shower under cool running water before cooking it. Let's take a look at why rinsing your brined turkey makes sense — and why some experts say it's actually okay to skip the rinse.

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, says that rinsing a brined turkey in cold water — inside and out — is an absolute must, as it allows you to remove excess salt from the bird. After you rinse your brined turkey, you'll want to dry it thoroughly. You can either use paper towels to remove any excess moisture, or pop it into the fridge to air-dry in a roasting pan (be sure to leave the lid off during the drying process).

Turkey often turns out dry, and brining gives you the chance to help your bird gain some much-needed moisture. When you soak your turkey in salty water, some of the brine is absorbed. This salty infusion doesn't disappear while your turkey cooks, rather, it helps create a moist, juicy final product that will leave you wondering why you didn't start brining your turkeys years ago.