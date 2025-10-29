The Kitchen Decor Mistake Far Too Many People Make

Designing your home is a lifelong commitment — unless you're willing to roll out renovations every time you get an itch for a revamp. That's why it's a good idea to find the perfect style, stick to it, and hope you still like it down the line. But that's easier said than done, isn't it? Chowhound spoke with Whitney Vredenburgh, owner of Nested Spaces Home Staging & Design (@nestedspaces on Instagram), to make sure you're avoiding the worst design choices you can make in your kitchen. Turns out, too many people are making them. "When styling your space, you should use decor pieces that reflect your personality, style, and interests," she exclusively told us. "Trendy kitchen decor can feel forced, especially if it is all from the same store or in the same color tone or uses lots of faux stems, fruits, etc."

Vredenburgh, who's also Home Staging Resource-certified and a RESA-PRO member, also touched on the importance of being more intentional with what you include in your space. Trends come and go, but what has guaranteed longevity are pieces that speak to you, especially those with sentimental value. A cool trinket you got from the time you studied abroad is far more sustainable than a designer piece you bought because everyone has one. Don't be afraid to add pieces of yourself into your space, especially if you want a unique, thoughtfully curated kitchen that no magazine spread could ever recreate.