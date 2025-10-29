The Kitchen Decor Mistake Far Too Many People Make
Designing your home is a lifelong commitment — unless you're willing to roll out renovations every time you get an itch for a revamp. That's why it's a good idea to find the perfect style, stick to it, and hope you still like it down the line. But that's easier said than done, isn't it? Chowhound spoke with Whitney Vredenburgh, owner of Nested Spaces Home Staging & Design (@nestedspaces on Instagram), to make sure you're avoiding the worst design choices you can make in your kitchen. Turns out, too many people are making them. "When styling your space, you should use decor pieces that reflect your personality, style, and interests," she exclusively told us. "Trendy kitchen decor can feel forced, especially if it is all from the same store or in the same color tone or uses lots of faux stems, fruits, etc."
Vredenburgh, who's also Home Staging Resource-certified and a RESA-PRO member, also touched on the importance of being more intentional with what you include in your space. Trends come and go, but what has guaranteed longevity are pieces that speak to you, especially those with sentimental value. A cool trinket you got from the time you studied abroad is far more sustainable than a designer piece you bought because everyone has one. Don't be afraid to add pieces of yourself into your space, especially if you want a unique, thoughtfully curated kitchen that no magazine spread could ever recreate.
Foolproof ways to design your kitchen
"Sprinkle items you find at a local store in with items you love, and you'll have a curated look that feels like you," Whitney Vredenburgh advises. It's one of the best kitchen upgrades you can make without any renovations. It seamlessly combines old and new without losing personal touch. Vredenburgh also highlights the importance of working with a color palette. If earth tones are your theme, you can add a splash of green with potted plants, opt for gold hardware on your cabinets, and even pay attention to the hue of your dinnerware. Three to four tones are enough to make the whole room feel more cohesive without being too forced or overly curated. You want it to look balanced and stylish, but still lived in.
Don't forget to pay attention to the lighting. This element is often overlooked, but it helps set the right ambiance and plays a big role in the overall design. Vredenburgh suggests incorporating lamps or candles to create moody lighting, toning down the artificial, overly poised feel. A dimmer switch — the underrated lighting feature for prime entertaining — also works to easily switch between different moods. Whether you need the harshest lighting to help you safely navigate the kitchen or a more diffused feel when it's time to bring out the wine bottles, the room can stay adaptable to whatever you're in the mood for.