Costco Recalls Kirkland Smoked Salmon Over Listeria Contamination
On October 22, 2024, Costco alerted its customers of a product recall, citing listeria concerns in a select grouping of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon sold between October 9 and October 13. The voluntary recall was issued Tuesday from manufacturer Acme Smoked Fish Corp. due to potential contamination with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.
The popular item is sold at members-only Costco warehouses in 12-ounce twin packs. The affected smoked salmon products can be identified by the lot number of 8512801270, which were sold at select Southeastern locations. Costco members who bought the product were notified of the recall in a member letter from Acme Smoked Fish Corp. CEO Eduardo Carbajosa. In the letter, he stated the recall was issued "with an abundance of caution."
Carbajosa directed customers to not consume the product and instead return the salmon to Costco for a full refund. If you're unable to visit a Costco location to do so, safely dispose of the recalled food instead. Any questions about the recall or affected product can be directed to Acme Smoked Fish Corp. at (718) 383-8585.
Why listeria is a concern
The smoked salmon recall is one of several recalls issued recently by Costco due to listeria concerns, including a recall of frozen waffles announced on October 18, 2024. But Costco isn't the only company to issue warnings about potential bacteria contamination in their products. Earlier this month, almost 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products were recalled from stores due to listeria concerns.
Listeria can result in serious illness and even death, and has the most severe impact on young children, elderly people, people who are pregnant, and people with weakened immune systems. The foodborne illness is characterized by symptoms like diarrhea, fever, headaches, and nausea. About 1,600 people are infected with listeria in the U.S. each year, according to the CDC. Listeria bacteria is most commonly found in deli meats and unpasteurized milk; it can survive in the refrigerator and freezer.