Costco Recalls Kirkland Smoked Salmon Over Listeria Contamination

On October 22, 2024, Costco alerted its customers of a product recall, citing listeria concerns in a select grouping of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon sold between October 9 and October 13. The voluntary recall was issued Tuesday from manufacturer Acme Smoked Fish Corp. due to potential contamination with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

The popular item is sold at members-only Costco warehouses in 12-ounce twin packs. The affected smoked salmon products can be identified by the lot number of 8512801270, which were sold at select Southeastern locations. Costco members who bought the product were notified of the recall in a member letter from Acme Smoked Fish Corp. CEO Eduardo Carbajosa. In the letter, he stated the recall was issued "with an abundance of caution."

Carbajosa directed customers to not consume the product and instead return the salmon to Costco for a full refund. If you're unable to visit a Costco location to do so, safely dispose of the recalled food instead. Any questions about the recall or affected product can be directed to Acme Smoked Fish Corp. at (718) 383-8585.