Why Restaurant Kitchens Don't Have Air Conditioners, Even When It's Scorching Hot

"If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen" isn't just a saying; it's a nod to how hardy one needs to be to work as a professional chef. Sure, Gordon Ramsay's home kitchen channels a modern nostalgia, but a professional kitchen is about pure, almost brutal functionality — the antithesis of the elegant morsels that arrive at the table. Along with all the hot surfaces, sharp edges, and spattering liquids, chefs also have to deal with the kitchen's sweltering heat. One would imagine with all the fire, appliance heat, and frantically moving professionals crammed into the kitchen, an air conditioner would be a no-brainer. However, it's rarer than you think, and many professional kitchens are not air-conditioned and easily get hotter than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

In an exclusive with Chowhound, Frankie Weinberg, restaurant manager and co-owner of Good Catch Thai Urban Cuisine and Pomelo in New Orleans, explained why having air conditioning in restaurant kitchens is so complicated. To ensure sufficient ventilation, large exhaust hoods are installed. Per Weinberg, who is also a management professor at Loyola University, "These hoods suck out tons of air, and quickly, the purpose of which is to remove smoke, grease, and heat from the kitchen space. If the kitchen were air-conditioned, the hood would just suck up that conditioned air as well, making it an expensive but ultimately futile and largely useless process."

While moisture-wicking clothing, strategically positioned high-powered fans, and specialized swamp coolers, which use ice for added effectiveness, help keep kitchen staff cool, conditions remain intense. Weinberg explains, "proper hydration is essential, and staff in hot spaces would benefit from not only consuming water but also, like athletes, electrolyte drinks can help to provide essential nutrients."