The Element That Adds Modern Nostalgia To Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Design

Gordon Ramsay doesn't seem like the kind of chef who'd be into delicate kitchen decor. Instead, most of us are used to seeing him in frantic, high-heat kitchens where every surface and tool is purely functional. However, the celebrity chef has been inside kitchens of every kind and seems to have taken inspiration from the classics for his own home's cooking space. Elegant glass-fronted kitchen cabinets constitute exactly the kind of vintage kitchen decor trend we want to see making a comeback. They offer the functionality of displaying what is in the cabinet, but with a more upmarket, vintage aesthetic than, say, open kitchen shelving. Such glass-fronted cabinetry is what you find in Gordon Ramsay's home kitchen.

Glass-fronted cabinets come in many shapes and forms and are easily customizable to most kitchen decor themes. The crockery and kitchenware stored in such see-through cabinetry usually isn't the kind you pull out every day. Instead, it is what you use on a semi-regular basis and, more importantly, what you'd like to have on display. With glass fronts, it's not just the cabinets but also what they hold that becomes part of your kitchen aesthetic. In fact, this very neatly ties into Ree Drummond's practical kitchen decor tip of using your best-looking kitchenware as decoration instead of adding new decorative elements, especially because kitchen space is often at a premium and never quite enough. For those pieces you'd like to keep out of view, there are a ton of useful Ikea storage pieces for a more organized kitchen.