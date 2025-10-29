How To Make Steak Tenders That Fry Up Juicy Into Crispy Golden Bites

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're just feeling hungry for steak but want something different from the usual (in which case, these regional steak styles are worth a try) or you're craving hearty finger food, give chicken a break and make steak fingers instead. These decadent, golden-fried tenders combine a crispy, seasoned batter-fried coating with succulent strips of beef, making for a deeply flavorful snack. The one thing you mustn't get wrong with these, however, is the crunch. While simple enough to make, if the steak's crispy coating doesn't have the texture it needs, or worse, falls off, you won't just have a disappointed audience, you will also end up wasting a good chunk of meat.

Chowhound got an exclusive with cowboy chef Kent Rollins, best-selling author and star of the Outdoor Channel series "Cast Iron Cowboy," on how to get our steak tenders perfectly golden and crispy while still retaining a juicy bite. "Double coating is best for a good, crispy steak finger," advises the national TV personality, who also has a following of over 3 million on his YouTube channel, Cowboy Kent Rollins.

Crispiness aside, what's inside also matters. Just like the difference between chicken tenders and fingers is in the meat, selecting the right cut for steak fingers is crucial. Rollins is partial to top and bottom round cuts for his steak tenders and avoids long-grain muscle cuts that tend to be tougher (although they do have a beefier flavor). Cube steak, which comes tenderized and is generally inexpensive, is a popular choice for steak fingers. The thinly pounded meat results in a tender, juicy bite that's perfectly complemented by the crispy exterior.