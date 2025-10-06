Give Chicken A Break And Fry Up Some Steak Fingers For A Change
Chicken. Love it or hate it, chicken is one of the most often consumed meat products in the world. In fact, according to the USDA, chicken is second only to pork when it comes to global eating preferences. Being so common, chicken can get a little boring if you have it enough. Even chicken fingers, the classic American cuisine, can get a little tired after several trips through the drive-thru.
So why not mix it up every now and then? If you need a chicken finger break, there are other proteins you could dish out in finger form. Turkey is one healthier option. But we've got our minds set on steak. Yes, we're talking about steak fingers. The concept actually isn't that foreign. The Pioneer Woman has a steak finger and gravy recipe. And if you're lucky enough to live in Texas, you can get a hold of Dairy Queen's steak finger basket that comes with fries, Texas toast, and cream gravy.
These steak fingers sound tasty enough, but how easy are they to make? The process actually isn't that much different than your standard chicken finger.
Steak fingers are cheap and easy to make
To start, you'll want to use a cheaper cut, like round or cube steak. The key is to tenderize the steak with a mallet before cooking. This will help it stay moist and avoid the dreaded chewy, grizzle-ish steaks that cheaper cuts often produce. Cut the steak into strips. Then it's just the standard dredging process — into an egg mixture with seasonings, coat with flour, and drop into hot vegetable or canola oil until golden brown. To spice things up, you might even throw a little Cajun seasoning into that wet egg mixture. And that's pretty much it.
So now you've got your steak fingers, but what should you serve them with? We like the classic Dairy Queen route — a simple basket style with fries, Texas toast, and gravy. Any amount of Southern-inspired sides would also work well. Think fried okra, mashed potatoes (use the same gravy), fried green tomatoes, or even biscuits. You might even consider green beans, corn on the cob (or creamed corn), or collard greens. The options are limitless and there's really no wrong choice here.
If you have the itch to try something new, and chicken fingers are just a little too basic, consider giving steak fingers a chance. They use very few ingredients, including cheaper cuts of steak, so it's an inexpensive meal that should end up tasting pretty darn good.