Give Chicken A Break And Fry Up Some Steak Fingers For A Change

Chicken. Love it or hate it, chicken is one of the most often consumed meat products in the world. In fact, according to the USDA, chicken is second only to pork when it comes to global eating preferences. Being so common, chicken can get a little boring if you have it enough. Even chicken fingers, the classic American cuisine, can get a little tired after several trips through the drive-thru.

So why not mix it up every now and then? If you need a chicken finger break, there are other proteins you could dish out in finger form. Turkey is one healthier option. But we've got our minds set on steak. Yes, we're talking about steak fingers. The concept actually isn't that foreign. The Pioneer Woman has a steak finger and gravy recipe. And if you're lucky enough to live in Texas, you can get a hold of Dairy Queen's steak finger basket that comes with fries, Texas toast, and cream gravy.

These steak fingers sound tasty enough, but how easy are they to make? The process actually isn't that much different than your standard chicken finger.