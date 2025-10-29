Salads Are Best When Tossed By Hand

To get your lettuce or other leafy greens nice and dry for your salad base, a Cuisinart salad spinner (or any other version you already own) is about the easiest way to go. But you can simply wash them in a bowl in cold water (preferably with a bit of ice), drain them, and pat them dry with a clean towel on either side. Just be careful not to use a towel that's scented with fabric softener, as it could lead to adding extra (weird) flavor, much like mistakes made when removing excess water from frozen spinach.

When it comes time to hand-toss the salad, Clem Haxby says, "Nigella Lawson always says the tossing should take longer than you think to really bring the salad together — so keep tossing." You'll want to ensure that the flavors are fully incorporated. And the more nooks and crannies your ingredients have, the longer you'll need to toss them to ensure they're properly coated (but not soaking) in the dressing.

Haxby says hand-tossing a salad is most importantly the best choice when working with delicate greens and herbs, like a butter lettuce, arugula, and watercress; or basil, cilantro, and dill. "It's gentler and helps you feel how evenly the dressing is distributed," she says. "Tongs can crush soft leaves or break things apart."

Finally, Haxby says, for light-leafed, more fragile salads, you should dress them right before serving. However, she specifies, "If using hearty greens like kale, you can dress them up to 30 minutes early — it helps tenderize them." By adhering to this expert advice, you'll have perfectly textured and flavored salad any time you want it.