Salads Are Best When Tossed By Hand
Whether for an easy and healthy meal on its own, or for the perfect side dish that will add some crunchy greenery to the menu, the simple salad may seem, well, simple. But there are definitely solid rules to follow to get the most out of your ingredients. One of the tips for super easy salad prep — no matter when you end up using the dressing, it's probably best to prepare it in advance, so your ingredients don't start wilting while you work on the dressing. And when making a traditional greens-forward salad, it's always better to toss your salad with your hands, but just how should you go about it?
Chowhound reached out for some exclusive advice from someone deeply experienced in the subject. Our expert, Clem Haxby — nutritionist, chef, and culinary director of the book, "The Salad Project: How to Build Unlimited Salads" — offers some simple tips for the perfect tossed salad. Haxby says, "Start with a dry base. Wet leaves dilute your dressing. Add a little dressing, toss, taste a leaf, then add more if needed." Overdressing can be a big mistake, she says, because "you want the salad glistening, not swimming." Overdressed salad will just take on the (most likely) salty flavor of the dressing, and the greens will wilt in the (most likely) oil and vinegar dressing mixture. Not only will the flavor be too strong, but you won't get the wonderful crunch of the veggies.
More expert tips and tricks for the perfect hand-tossed salad
To get your lettuce or other leafy greens nice and dry for your salad base, a Cuisinart salad spinner (or any other version you already own) is about the easiest way to go. But you can simply wash them in a bowl in cold water (preferably with a bit of ice), drain them, and pat them dry with a clean towel on either side. Just be careful not to use a towel that's scented with fabric softener, as it could lead to adding extra (weird) flavor, much like mistakes made when removing excess water from frozen spinach.
When it comes time to hand-toss the salad, Clem Haxby says, "Nigella Lawson always says the tossing should take longer than you think to really bring the salad together — so keep tossing." You'll want to ensure that the flavors are fully incorporated. And the more nooks and crannies your ingredients have, the longer you'll need to toss them to ensure they're properly coated (but not soaking) in the dressing.
Haxby says hand-tossing a salad is most importantly the best choice when working with delicate greens and herbs, like a butter lettuce, arugula, and watercress; or basil, cilantro, and dill. "It's gentler and helps you feel how evenly the dressing is distributed," she says. "Tongs can crush soft leaves or break things apart."
Finally, Haxby says, for light-leafed, more fragile salads, you should dress them right before serving. However, she specifies, "If using hearty greens like kale, you can dress them up to 30 minutes early — it helps tenderize them." By adhering to this expert advice, you'll have perfectly textured and flavored salad any time you want it.