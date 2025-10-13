How To Remove Excess Water From Spinach Without A Big Mess

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spinach is a delicious addition to salads, simply sauteed with garlic, or married with cream for the steakhouse favorite side dish. It's a surprisingly protein-rich green veg. However, whether you buy it bagged or in bunches, it never lasts long. There are some solid tricks for freezing spinach without getting everthing soggy. But when it's time to use in a recipe, the greens will thaw to be quite waterlogged because the freezing process breaks the cell walls to release more liuqid. And, depending on how you want to serve it, a similar issue can arise with cooked spinach — there's just too much water.

For help removing the excess liquid from spinach without making a huge mess, we reached out to a couple of experts who shared a few life-changing kitchen hacks. To easily remove the excess moisture from frozen or cooked spinach, Kathleen Boureston, owner of Gonna Want Seconds says, "I prefer using cheesecloth to squeeze and drain my spinach because it is disposable and there's nothing to clean."

Chef Sandra Maestas of Cookin' Kiddos agrees, and notes that, once wrapped in cheesecloth, "You can then use a heavy pan to press down to get the extra water out. This eliminates the need for twisting, and it's relatively mess-free." Maestas adds that you can actually reuse your cheesecloth, if you'd like, and it's a great space-saver to have in the kitchen or pantry. But cheesecloth isn't the only method for extracting water from spinach.