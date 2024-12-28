Why It's Better To Toss Salad With Your Hands Instead Of Tongs

There's nothing worse than a bland salad, but just because your salad is dressed doesn't mean it's dressed to impress. A lackluster salad usually has bad dressing distribution. It's either concentrated on a few lucky leaves at the top or has sunk in a sad pool at the bottom of the bowl. Not to mention, the unappetizing appearance and texture of pitiful, tattered greens.

A crispy, flavorful salad begins by saying so long to salad tongs. After giving salad a good drizzle and seasoning greens with salt and pepper (an essential and often overlooked step), use both hands to coat every leaf with dressing and evenly incorporate the condiments. To keep fragile greens like lettuce fresh and firm, avoid tossing your salad too much. Next time you decide to stay in and dine on the salad, soda, and french fry combo, remember that condiment application is everything and properly toss your salad.