Aldi's $9.99 Solution For Cluttered Countertops And Pantries Is Half The Price Of Target's Version

There's nothing worse than an overly cluttered kitchen. Crowded pantries, messy counters, and unorganized cabinets can get overwhelming very quickly. At the same time, however, organizing can be time-consuming and sometimes expensive as well. Luckily, places like Aldi make getting your kitchen in order possible on a budget. Aldi dropped a lazy Susan in its weekly Aldi Finds for October 2025 that looks quite similar to a popular Target version for an unbeatable price. The Aldi Kirkton House Bamboo Pantry Organizer is just $9.99 — compared to Target's $30 one (though you might find it for $25.50 on sale). Now, you can say goodbye to your chaotic pantry without breaking the bank.

Aldi is known for its famous Aldi Finds ads where the store drops new products every Wednesday. These weekly products are only available for a limited time, so you have to act fast if you want to snag them. The bamboo Lazy Susan dupe from Aldi features the same four compartments that Target's version has, and can rotate 360 degrees. It is perfect for organizing all kinds of everyday cooking products. It's also small enough to leave on the counter or keep in your pantry without it taking up too much space. It's available both in select stores and online, and this is an item you do not want to miss out on.