Don't Toss Your Leftover Gravy! Turn It Into A Rich, Flavor-Packed Condiment. Here's How

Thanksgiving gravy can be a very controversial topic. Whether it is best in its pure form as the strained drippings from the turkey, thickened with flour and butter, or if it passes lump-free muster (a whole topic unto itself), gravy is practically its own art form. While each household may have its own tried and true or passed down recipes and lore, one thing is constant. Leftover gravy is the ideal element to lovingly bring together leftovers after the big day. Those hard-earned flavors from hours of turkey flavoring, tending, and roasting will shine through most brightly when made into a couldn't-be-easier condiment in the form of gravy mayonnaise.

Perhaps it is from the wine that you used to deglaze the pan or the equal amounts of flour and butter that you nursed slowly on the stovetop for the perfect roux base, but gravy is worth its weight in gold on the Thanksgiving table and beyond as it enrobes just about everything on the plate, adding both moisture and flavor. The same is true for remaining gravy that you simply whisk into a portion of mayonnaise with a squeeze of lemon juice to bump up just about anything you slather it on — from a perfectly toasted turkey sandwich (don't forget the cranberry sauce for sweetness) to a crispy-on-the-edges grilled cheese with a depth of flavor you will yearn for the whole year through.