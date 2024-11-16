How To Properly Store And Reheat Gravy

Thanksgiving leftovers are a good sign: It means that everybody at the table ate their fill. Gravy can be challenging to keep fresh, though, and your goal is to avoid making mistakes that cause disappointing gravy when you're polishing off your leftovers the next day. To get some help with this, Chowhound spoke exclusively with recipe developer and lifestyle expert Peter Som, who's written quite a bit about Thanksgiving preparation. According to him, leftover gravy should be stored in an airtight container in the fridge within two hours of cooking. If properly sealed, you can expect it to last about four days in the fridge.

On the subject of reheating, Som offers some advice for retaining the gravy's consistency. "The best method is to reheat [it] in a saucepan over low heat-stirring often — and adding a splash of broth or water if the mixture is too thick," he says. "Do not boil the gravy as it'll most likely split." If the gravy splits, that means the emulsion has broken and the ingredients have separated from each other due to being heated too much, too quickly. To fix it, you'll need to whisk the gravy back into a single, uniformly thick mixture with the help of a simple addition.