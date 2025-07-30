Why Doritos 3D Vanished Completely

Millennials — we all remember the 1998 Doritos 3D Super Bowl commercial, right? Miss USA 1996 Ali Landry walked into a laundromat in tight jeans and white crop top, dumping a bag of standard Doritos into a dryer while two guys watched in awe as the chips were transformed into a new, 3D version. Landry caught them in her mouth easily as she moved through a series of choreographed moves, of course. But what ever happened to that puffed Dorito treat?

Much like the gimmicky Orbitz drinks and bite-sized Butterfinger BBs (which we'd love to taste again), Doritos 3D are a snack that was largely left in the '90s — but why? The snack was widely beloved, and it's tough to understand why Frito-Lay, the parent company of the Dorito brand, would take such a well-received product off of store shelves.

There are a few different theories as to why Doritos 3D went out of commission in the early 2000s. Like many hit products in the '90s, these Doritos were a novelty. It's possible that while initial sales were high, consumers lost interest (especially because Doritos 3D were even more likely to cut your mouth up than the standard chip). It's also possible that production costs were too high to justify keeping the product in circulation.